B&M releases Battenberg, lemon drizzle and cherry bakewell dessert gins

Will you be having gin for dessert tonight?

B&M has released three tempting dessert gins - meaning you can have your cake and drink it too.

The battenberg cake gin is just one of the sweet dessert gins B&M has on offer (Photo: B&M)

There are three flavours to choose from meaning that there’s something that’s bound to appeal to every gin lover.

Battenberg Cake

Introducing the new gin, B&M wrote on their Facebook page, “It tastes JUST like the classic cake!”

The Battenberg cake gin is described on the bottle as, “A bold gin liqueur with notes of marzipan and vanilla cake.”

Coloured pink, the gin will cost you £9.99.

Lemon Drizzle

From Mrs. Cuthbert’s British Gin Liqueurs, the bargain store also has on hand a Lemon Drizzle Cake gin liqueur.

This gin is infused with tart lemon and balanced with light sugar syrup for a sweet and tangy drink.

The vibrant yellow gin is priced at £9.99 for a 50cl bottle.

Cherry Bakewell

Also from Mrs. Cuthbert’s British Gin Liqueurs, this Cherry Bakewell liqueur is marketed as an unusual and refreshing alternative to the classic gin and tonic for those looking for something more unique.

Distilled in their North Yorkshire distillery, this cherry gin will also cost you £9.99.

Where and when are they available?

All the gins mentioned are available to purchase right now.

The sale of alcohol can vary from B&M stores, so the only way to check if a store has these dessert gins in stock is to head down in person.

Due to minimum unit pricing legislation, the price of alcohol can change between B&M stores.