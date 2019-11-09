'Bangin' Breakfast' - The best five places in Edinburgh for fry-up breakfasts according to YOU

It's the weekend, and many of us across Edinburgh will be seeking out a good spot to enjoy a tasty fry-up breakfast.

We asked Evening News readers for their recommendations on the best places in the Capital to get one. There was a big response with many different recommendations, but here are the five most popular...

The Haven Cafe, Newhaven

This cosy cafe in the north of Edinburgh serves up all-day breakfasts and was a very popular choice with readers.

Dawn Zerly said: "100% The Haven cafe in Newhaven. Best scrambled eggs in town! Plus the rest of their food is darn good. The staff are pretty great and you can tell people feel at home there which is such a lovely feeling."

Avionne Christie said: "The Haven Cafe! Not only is the fry up amazing but they also have the best people working there and there are wonderful cakes!"

Mark Mount said: "Has to be The Haven Cafe... Nothing compares to a fry up a brew and some crap chat with the Havenettes."

The Haven. Pic: Mark Mount.

Cat East Wood said: "The Haven in Newhaven 100% plus they do veggie versions - best veggie brekkie in Edinburgh! Been going there for years!!"

Fredericka Josephine Adelaide Morrison said: "The Haven in Newhaven, best fry up and service with a smile."

David Kyles said: "The Haven Cafe, Newhaven. Excellent breakfast and very accommodating if there is any item you don't want they will swap it for another. Great coffee to wash it down and very welcoming staff."

Nicole Ehsani said: "100% recommend The Haven every time!"

Down The Hatch serve their fry-ups in a skillet. Pic: Neal Davies

John Page said: "Cozy, warm, friendly, quirky, the most delicious food and the most lovely staff; don't go there, it is seriously addictive."

Al Clement said: "The Haven Cafe, fandabbiedozy."

Visit: 9 Anchorfield, Newhaven, EH6 4JG, 0131 4677513, https://www.facebook.com/TheHavenCafe/

Down the Hatch, South Queensferry

Thistles in Tollcross. Pic: Rebecca Muir

Neck and neck with The Haven for popularity, Down the Hatch is well known for its full skillet Scottish breakfast for a reasonable £9.50. They also do a Mexican breakfast skillet.

Reader Lauren Christina Wilson said: "Down the Hatch South Queensferry, delicious fry up served in a skillet and the amazing view of the bridges is the cherry on the top or should I say the HP sauce on top."

Gordon Knight said: "Nothing compares to a Breakfast Skillet from Down the Hatch in Port Edgar. They are truly sensational!!"

Gillian Fleming said: "I love breakfast from Down the Hatch in South Queensferry, they are absolutely divine."

Nicola Knight said: "It's got to be a Mexican or Scottish skillet ......or both at Down the Hatch"

Claire Lisa Izatt said: "Doon the hatch south Queensferry just amazingly taste locally sourced food it’s Divine, love it."

The Painted Rooster. Pic: Mariola Kasprzak.

Kayleigh Lawson said: "Down the Hatch South Queensferry! Bangin' breakfast."

Neil Gordon said: "Down the Hatch by a country mile."

Nicola Cheyne said: "Down the Hatch Cafe Bistro and Catering ! South Queensferry , Normal or Mexi skillet - By far the best breakfast around!"

Visit: Port Edgar Marina, South Queensferry, EH30 9SQ, 0131 331 1387, https://www.downthehatchcafe.com/

Thistles Cafe, Tollcross

This small cafe in Home Street will cook up a quality all-day Scottish breakfast for a very reasonable £6 - and it also does takeaway.

Reader Fiona Baird said: "Thistles on Home St. Tasty, full cooked Scottish, and no grease! And the best egg and bacon rolls ever."

Rebecca Muir said: "Thistles at Tollcross is phenomenal!!!"

Clare Thomson said: "Thistles in Tollcross. Outstanding breakfast, phenomenal customer service, dietary requirements never an issue. Simply the Best!!!"

Geneva Callan said: "Thistles cafe/bistro and takeaway !! Wonderful food and great service for a good price!!"

Fiona Taylor said: "Would definitely recommend Thistles cafe in Tollcross for breakfast...great full breakfast and rolls too."

Visit: 18 Home Street, Tollcross, EH3 9LY, https://website--5129849314262770982202-cafe.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral

The Painted Rooster, Melville Place

The Painted Rooster is renowned for its big breakfasts, offering various options including the traditional Scottish breakfast.

Magdalena Jankowska said: "The Painted Rooster - fresh, high quality and delicious food. The best place to have breakfast!

Daxy Cori said: "The Painted Rooster Edinburgh!!!!! Delicious food served by lovely staff in a very nice atmosphere."

Klaudia Kowalska said: "The Painted Rooster Edinburgh - freshly made food and friendly staff + good size portions and doggy friendly!"

Anthony Carson said: "Had a fantastic fry up at the The Painted Rooster Edinburgh."

Wojciech Czekala said: "The Painted Rooster fresh and delicious."

Visit: 10 Melville Place, Edinburgh, EH3 7PR, 0131 467 1742, http://www.thepaintedrooster.co.uk/

Butternut Squash, Portobello

Another popular choice among readers, Butternut Squash just pipped the likes of Roseleaf Cafe and Edinburgh Larder to the top five.

David Hay said: "Cannae beat a Butternut Squash breakfast. Bath street, Portobello. The best breakfast ever."

Mary Mckellar said: "Butternut squash in Portobello, 100%."

Laura West said: "Butternut squash."

Ruby Roo said: "Butternut - Portobello - breakfast is amazing."

Visit: 10 Bath Street, Portobello, EH15 1EY

Other popular reader recommendations include: Edinburgh Larder, Finn and Bear, Roseleaf Cafe, Riccarton Garden Centre and Coffee shop, Roseburn Cafe, The Lamp Room at Sheriffhall and Cafe Grande.