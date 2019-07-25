Beat the heat: Here’s how to get free cider in Edinburgh today

Cool down in the capital this afternoon with a free Magners cider.

Magners are encouraging Edinburgh to go pink today - the hottest day of the year - by handing out free chilled samples of their new Magners Rose cider.

Picture: Magners

Made with a blend of 17 apples, including the rosy Dabinnet variety, this blush hued drink is an ideal refreshing tipple in the hot weather. Festival Village will be offering samples of Magners Rosé to anyone over 18, looking to beat the heat with a refreshing ice-cold serve.

With a prime outdoor location, set to bask in the sun all day, sun cream will also be on hand – in addition to the cider, – to ensure it’s only taste-buds going pink. Magners Rosé has been created after the popularity of original Magners, and is to be served chilled, poured over-ice with an apple garnish to finish.

Duncan Frew, Commercial and Marketing Director at C&C said: “With scorching weather forecast and Magners’ reputation for providing ultimate ice-cold refreshment, we felt it was only fair to help the people of Edinburgh stay cool.

“Going rosé pink in the heat, with Magners Rosé is definitely an excellent way to enjoy the record-breaking temperatures.”

Magners Rosé is also available to purchase at Malone’s, Morrison Street, Edinburgh.

To go rosé pink in the heat with new Magners Rosé, simply head down to the Magners area within Festival Village, located above the Waverley Mall, between 2pm and 10pm