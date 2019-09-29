'Best in Edinburgh' Curry Award winner supports local community

A Scottish Curry Awards winner served up support for local community charity Unity.

Loanhead Bangladeshi-Indian restaurant Radhuni took the ‘Best in Edinburgh’ title in June at the awards and is now sponsoring its under-16 and senior football teams.

“As part of our youth and community work we are delighted Radhuni shares our vision of protecting our children’s future and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through our sports camp network,” said Mousa Raza, Unity Chairman “Its sponsorship will enable us to continue our efforts within the community and help bring the citizens of Edinburgh together through our unified love for sport.”

READ MORE:Midlothian chef named country’s best at Curry Awards

Unity’s international work has included providing food packages and Winter shelters for Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017.

Managing partner of Radhuni, Habibur Khan said: “Unity has a winning formula for building bridges in the community.

“It’s a pleasure for us to support its initiatives.”