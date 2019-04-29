Brand new restaurant at boutique Edinburgh hotel The Bonham

A multi-million revamp of The Bonham Hotel has seen a fresh new luxury look to for all the public areas including a new bar and the launch of new restaurant No. 35.

The menu includes Scrabster hake with purple sprouting broccoli, salsify and sweet potato, chick pea tagine with halloumi, tahini yoghurt and crispy onions and Goosnargh duck breast with braised endive, celeriac dauphinoise and carrot as well as a "boozy snoozy" Sunday lunch deal for £25 including a half bottle of wine from noon to 2.45pm Wednesday to Sunday.

New bar at The Bonham Hotel

As well as the lobby and library, the snug – suited to private dining and small events – has been fully refurbished highlighting many of its original features including wood panelling and stained glass windows as well as a stunning hand-painted ceiling.

Located at 35 Drumsheugh Gardens, the hotel's rooms underwent refurbishment last year.

“Old buildings tell us where we came from – both architecturally and socially,” said Bonham owner Richard H. Driehaus. “Preserving their beauty enhances our lives, our environments and respects our heritage. So it is with The Bonham.”

The interiors, by leading designer Nigel Howard Creative, reference both the architectural heritage of the hotel and the soft highland hues that are typical of Scotland’s landscapes.

Touch of luxury at the recently refurbishment Bonham Hotel

Douglas Campbell, general manager at The Bonham Hotel, said: “This multi-million pound refurbishment has seen our already stunning hotel transformed into a truly sophisticated property combining modern styling with our original Georgian architecture.

“Guests staying in the newly refurbished rooms are already giving us great feedback and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors from near and far to experience a taste of elegance here in the West End of Edinburgh.”

Since the early 1980s Mr. Driehaus has been a vocal advocate for the application of humanistic values in the built environment. International recognition includes receiving the INTBAU Visionary Supporter Award from HRH Prince Charles, being the first U.S. citizen inducted as an honorary member of the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando in Madrid, and receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Institute of Architects.