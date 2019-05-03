Brits found to steal £3 million worth of tea bags from hotels

Some call it cheap, some call it thrifty, but everyone has taken a hotel freebie home at some point.

But according to data gathered by Bolsover Cruise Club, when coming back from our holidays, British people are stealing a massive £3 million worth of tea bags from hotels every year.

And, it turns out, that’s not even the most commonly pinched item.

What can’t British people resist taking?

Tea and coffee were one of the top items the British public couldn’t stop themselves from popping into their suitcase.

The amount of travel sized toiletries that Brits can’t keep their hands off of amounts to around £65 million worth each year for the hotel industry.

Those going after the full sized shampoos and conditioners are costing about £31 million.

But the most commonly swiped item was actually towels.

The soft and fluffy towels offered by hotels are seemingly irresistible for travelling Brits, topping the list of items lifted from hotel rooms.

Souvenir or stealing?

According to the data, holiday goers feel entitled to a full range of items from their hotel rooms.

On the list was lightbulbs, mugs and even the batteries from hotel room remote controls.

Do the hotels even notice?

Unfortunately for thrifty hotel guests, the hotel does notice if you pinch something from your room.

Coming up with countermeasures to stave off the costs of stolen items, hotels can flag up missing items from your room and charge you for them.

Things like hotel robes often have an option to purchase them, so you can go home guilt free. However, for other items, you might be better off buying your own at home, as helping yourself to the hotel version might end up costing you more.