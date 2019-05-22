Bross Bagel bake-up perfect partnership for Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Ravenous Edinburgh Festival goers look no further - the Capital's bagel queen has teamed up with festival venue Gilded Balloon to ensure Bross Bagel are on hand to soak up the...atmosphere.

This year, across five different venue hubs, the bagels will be served at the museum, at the Rose Street Theatre in the New Town and at their new venue Patter Hoose on Chambers Street.

Bross Bagels

Flogging merchandise at the Gilded Balloon to promote comedians Russell Howard and Tim Minchin was the first job Bross Bagels owner Larah Bross had in Edinburgh.

And now 13 years later she is thrilled to be bringing her brilliant bagel empire to the Fringe.

Larah added: "I was sent out to flyer for people’s shows because of my loud, brash enthusiasm.

"That summer inspired me to write my one woman show and pursue a career in comedy. Sadly Karen Koren, artistic director of Gilded Balloon, didn't think I was quite up to scratch to book me in the following Fringe, but maybe that was for the best.

Chef Tom Kitchin tries Larah's 100 per cent Montreal-style bagels.

"Imagine if my career in comedy had taken off!? The people of Scotland would never have gotten bagels! Everything happens for a reason and I am thrilled to be partnering with the Fringe force that is Gilded Balloon! ...I got there in the end. Full circle - in the shape of a Montreal style bagel."

Gilded Balloon is one of Scotland’s leading entertainment venues presenting an annual programme as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

As one of the four largest venues at The Edinburgh Festival, Gilded Balloon is well known internationally for presenting an annual showcase of theatre, comedy and cabaret.

The creative force behind the Gilded Balloon Karen Koren, said: "I recognised in 2006 that she was a talented and ambitious girl. It was a great delight that I discovered that she started her own bagel business and what amazing bagels they are! They are delicious and I'm delighted to partner with them at this year's Fringe."

Co-artistic director Katy Korren, added: "HOLE-y moley! We are so excited to be working with Bross Bagels at this year's Fringe. Bross serve the VERY best bagels in the country from their three outlets in the capital, and now they will be serving delicious bagels right in the heart of the Fringe - at our venues! Honestly they are divine - if you are coming to see shows, then you have to include them as part of your visit."

Bross Bagels will house a container in the middle of all the festival action at the top of South College Street, open every day from 10am-1am as well as at Rose Street Theatre cafe and Chambers Street Patter Hoose from 10am to 3pm.

