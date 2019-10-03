Charming cottage in sought-after Scottish location on the market for less than an Edinburgh flat
This Perthshire home offers an escape from the city, and is on sale for less than a capital bolthole.
Located in the heart of the pretty and popular village of Dunkeld, 6A Cathedral Street is a two bedroom property situated in a historic building that boast original features and bridge and river views. An ideal holiday home or downsizing opportunity, the property is on the market with a guide price of £185,000 with Galbraith - a budget of which is cheaper than some central Edinburgh flats.
1. Cathedral Street
Dunkeld Cathedral, founded in the 13th Century, is located at the end of Cathedral Street, which enjoys a peaceful riverside setting.