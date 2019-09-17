Cheap flights from Scottish airports: where to find the best low-cost deals as Ryanair, BA and Virgin seats go on sale

As autumn and winter approach, many of us will be looking to escape the chillier weather by heading to sunny destinations.

Holidays later in the year are often a good idea, avoiding the price inflation of the summer season.

On top of that, many airlines run an autumn seat sale, offering cheaper fares to some of their most popular destinations.

Whether you're looking for budget flights to European destinations, or to travel in luxury to the other side of the world, chances are an airline has a deal to suit your needs.

We've scoped out some of the more reputable carriers serving UK airports, and picked out all the details you need to know to take advantage of their seasonal sales.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic are another airline with the clock ticking on the availability of their deals - their sale ends in just six days.

Before then, you can grab return flights to New York for just £270 per person, Miami for £281 pp and Las Vegas for £299 pp, among many other great deals.

For more information on Virgin Atlantic's deals, head to their sales page.

British Airways

BA's summer sale has been running since 28 August 2019, with both fight-only and package holidays up for grabs.

With flights to the US and Canada from £308, and European holidays from only £99 per person, this is one deal to check out.

For more information on BA's deals, head to their sales page.

Ryanair

Ryanair's seat sale began on Monday 16 September with one million seats up for grabs, and runs until midnight on Sunday 22 September.

Deals include one-way flights to Gdansk from £8.99 from Edinburgh, and £12.99 to get to Malaga from Glasgow.

“This week we’ve slashed fares to £30 off return flights across our European network for travel between October and May," said Ryanair’s Alejandra Ruiz, "so there’s never been a better time to book a winter break or spring getaway."

For more information on Ryanair's deals, head to their sales page.

Emirates

Emirates is offering the possibility to "discover new worlds" with deals on both Economy and Business class seats for UK travellers to popular destinations this autumn.

You'll find new experiences and cultures in over 70 destinations across Emirates’ global network with these limited time offers.

Emirates' offers are more specific, and include a broad range of dates, so your best bet in finding the best prices is to check their website.

Highlights include flights from Glasgow to Dubai with Economy Class fares starting from £359, and flights from Edinburgh to Nairobi from £479.

For more information on Emirates' deals, head to their sales page.

easyJet

EasyJet's summer 2020 flight schedule will be released on 19 September, with summer holiday packages offered from early November.

To find out exactly when details of those flights become available, the airline advises passengers to keep an eye on their website, and sign up to their newsletter.

When the next flight release does come about, you’ll be able to book travel between 29 March and 3 August 2020, “including Easter, the May bank holidays and school summer holidays.”

Those hoping to take an earlier getaway next year are in luck as EasyJet’s flight plans for the first few months of 2020 are already available.

“All our flights up to 28th March 2020 are now available to book,” say the airline.

For more information on EasyJet’s flight schedule release dates, head to the airline’s website.