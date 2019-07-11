Cheese Fest Edinburgh: Tickets on sale as festival for cheese lovers returns to the capital

A festival for cheese lovers is returning to Edinburgh this year and tickets are now available.

Foodies will be able to taste some of the finest produce being offered by UK traders, from street food stands to specialist artisan cheese makers.

Cheese Fest Edinburgh is returning later this year. Pic: Cheese Fest Edinburgh Facebook.

This year’s event will also be celebrating 30 years of Wallace & Gromit, the British clay animation comedy which centres on Wallace, a good-natured cheese-loving inventor and his canine companion.

You’ll be able to experience some of the greatest cheeses in the world from melted raclette, gooey mozzarella sticks and top notch toasties, to cookery demonstrations and live music.

Organisers says you will be able to taste cheese from across the country - and the world - while enjoying a selection of craft beers and wines to match.

They have described the events as "the most important day of cheese Edinburgh has ever seen."

READ MORE: Cheese Fest Edinburgh: Festival for cheese lovers returns to the capital in 2019

The Edinburgh Cheese Fest event will take place on Saturday, November 9th at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston.

Tickets can be bought here and these range from standard to family tickets.

For more information on the event, contact info@cheesefestuk.com or visit the Facebook page here