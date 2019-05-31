Chef Mark Greenaway returns to Edinburgh with posh lunch for free

Mark Greenaway has offered to shout lucky diners lunch at his new restaurant Grazing by Mark Greenaway to showcase the new lunch menu.

He posted the teaser Tweet, which reads: "FREE LUNCH?! We are launching our brand new lunch menu on the 13th of june and lucky for you i am going all out for this one. Lunch is on me for one day only so make the most of it while you can! It's first come first served and no reservations will be taken for this."

Following months of speculation as to his next move, the chef announced his new restaurant in the five-star Waldorf Astoria at the West End.

The menu, which reflects the laidback, ‘grazing’ concept, showcases a mix of traditional, modern and sharing plates, incorporating locally sourced ingredients and unique concept dishes created by Mark.

Star dishes include his BBQ shiitake mushrooms on toast, a playful cured meat and choux pastry picnic box and fluffy buttermilk pancakes inspired by the Scottish chef’s recent visit to Japan. It also showcases British sharing dishes, such as hearty shepherd’s pie and roast chicken, as well as Mark’s popular signature dishes, 11-hour slow roast pork belly and indulgent sticky toffee soufflé as demonstrated by the chef on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

