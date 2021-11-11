The Cadbury Postal Service will be coming to Edinburgh’s Castle Street for one-day only, on November 25.

On the day, the public can play Secret Santa, and will be able to choose from a vast selection of Cadbury chocolate bars including classic Dairy Milk and a host of other flavours including Winter Orange, Winter Wonderland, Oreo, Caramel, Whole-nut and Fruit & Nut.

Whether it’s for a family member, friend, a colleague or a loved one, no one needs to be on the ‘naughty list’ as the Service will deliver to anywhere in the UK.

By sending chocolate, locals will be doing a good deed, as for every bar sent, Cadbury will donate another bar to a foodbank in the Trussell Trust network.

Emma Paxton, Senior Brand Manager for Cadbury Christmas said: “We can’t wait for Cadbury Secret Santa to be a physical pop-up once again – bringing it back into the real world feels truly festive! With our glass and a half spirit, we’re particularly proud to be renewing our partnership with The Trussell Trust to help them with their important mission to fight poverty. We’re looking forward to fans embracing their generous spirit again this year and sending a delicious secret something to someone special.”

Emma Revie, Trussell Trust CEO said: “This December, food banks across our network face giving out over 7,000 emergency food parcels a day to families and individuals who are living in crisis. Christmas is supposed to be a season of joy and celebration – but for too many people it can also be a particularly tough time of year as they struggle to cover the basic costs of living such as heating, bills, food and other essentials.

“This is why the support of partners like Cadbury is so important as we work together to end the need for food banks in the UK. By becoming a Cadbury Secret Santa, you will be helping to make the festive season that little bit more special for people who find themselves needing a food bank at this time of year.”

