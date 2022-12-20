Christmas quiz questions 2022: Here are 25 bits of festive trivia to ask in your Xmas quiz - plus answers

After two Christmases impacted by the global pandemic, this year we will finally be able to meet free of restrictions.

As well as being able to gather around the table for Christmas dinner it also means an end to quizzes held over video call – but you can still challenge family and friends to a festive quiz in person

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are 25 fun and fiendishly difficult pieces of trivia to include in your Christmas themed pub quiz.

Christmas quiz questions

1. Astronauts broadcast which Christmas song from space in 1965?

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Doing which Christmas activity sends roughly 14,700 American to Accident and Emergency every year?

3. Misteltoe literally translates from Anglo Saxon as what on a stick?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challenge family and friends with our fiendish Christmas quiz.

4. Which country has donated a Christmas tree to the people of Scotland every year since 1949?

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. What Christmas decoration was originally made from strands of silver?

6. Who played Scrooge in ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’?

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. According to the folklore of Austria what horned figure punishes naughty children at Christmastime?

8. In which modern-day country was Saint Nicholas born?

Advertisement Hide Ad

9. Donald Trump makes a cameo appearance in which Christmas film?

10. In Christmas carol the 12 days of Christmas, what gift is offered on the seventh day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. Name the Youtube personality who has had the most consecutive UK Christmas number ones.

12. Which Christmas beverage is also known as ‘Milk Punch’?

Advertisement Hide Ad

13. In the movie It’s A Wonderful Life, what happened every time a bell rang?

14. What’s the name of the main villain in The Nightmare Before Christmas?

Advertisement Hide Ad

15. In which popular American TV series does the idea of Christmukkah originate?

16. Which royal first delivered the Royal Christmas Message?

Advertisement Hide Ad

17. What does Noel mean in Latin?

18. A Roman holiday held between December 17th to the 23rd had an influence on how Christmas was celebrated. Which God did it celebrate?

Advertisement Hide Ad

19. The German Nazi regime replaced Santa Claus with which figure?

20. The custom of erecting a Christmas tree originated from which country?

Advertisement Hide Ad

21. The official record for the tallest snowman is held by the US town of Bethel, Maine. To the nearest 10ft how tall was it?

22. In Catalonia, the Caga Tio, a cheery festive log, is fed treats until it does what?

Advertisement Hide Ad

23. Swedes traditionally celebrate Christmas Eve by watching which famous cartoon?

24. Which pop song has won the Christmas Singles Chart Number One twice?

Advertisement Hide Ad

25. And finally, In Dundee what is the traditional first footing gift given on Christmas Day?

Christmas quiz answers

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Jingle Bells

2. Christmas decorating

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Dung

4. Norway

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Tinsel

6. Michael Caine

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Krampus

8. Turkey

Advertisement Hide Ad

9. Home Alone 2

10. Seven swans-a-swimming

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. LadBaby

12. Eggnog

Advertisement Hide Ad

13. An angel gets their wings

14. Oogie boogie

Advertisement Hide Ad

15. The OC

16. George V

Advertisement Hide Ad

17. Birth

18. Saturn

Advertisement Hide Ad

19. Odin

20. Germany

Advertisement Hide Ad

21. 120ft

22. Poos gifts or chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

23. Donald Duck

24. Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Advertisement Hide Ad