The Christmas ice rink is set to open next week, on Saturday, November 26, however, tickets are available to book now. This year’s rink – known as ‘Lidl on Ice’ – is being sponsored by supermarket Lidl. The rink will take over a large section of George Street between Charlotte Square and Castle Street, so skaters will be able to enjoy a long and winding route around the street.

Here’s everything you need to know about booking tickets for Edinburgh’s ice rink, how much it costs and how long it will be open.

Edinburgh’s Christmas ice rink opening times

Edinburgh Ice Rink: Location of Edinburgh's Christmas Ice Rink, how much tickets cost and opening times (Image credit: Edinburgh's Christmas/Getty Images via Canva Pro)

Edinburgh’s Christmas ice rink will be open daily, from November 26 until January 3. Skating slots are available most days from 10am to 10pm. However, some dates have restricted opening hours. These can be found on the Lidl on Ice website.

Skating slot times are also reduced on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, with the last skating slot available at 7pm. The ice rink will not be open on Christmas day.

Special toddler sessions are on offer at the Edinburgh ice rink, to allow kids aged 5 and under to enjoy a festive day out skating with their families. These will take place at 1pm on December 5 and 6, 12pm on December 12 and 13, and 10am on December 17, 18 and 24.

Relaxed sessions are also available for anyone who is neurodivergent or has sensory processing difficulties. The sessions will be quieter, as there will be less skaters allowed on the rinks, and there will be ambient lighting and sound with no flashing or moving lights. The rink will also have additional Ice Marshals to assist anyone who needs a little extra help to feel confident with skating. These sessions will be held at 1pm on December 7, 12pm on December 14, and 10am on December 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

How much are Edinburgh’s Christmas ice rink tickets?

A standard ticket costs £13, however, Edinburgh residents with an EH postcode can get a 20% discount, bringing the price down to £10.40. The price for a child ticket is £11, however, it costs an additional £5 to hire a Penguin Skate Aid.

A concession ticket costs £12.00 These can be bought by students, registered unemployed, customers with disabilities, senior citizens in receipt of a state pension, NHS workers and children under the age of 16. Skate hire is included in the price of a ticket.

How to book slots for ice skating?

You can book tickets to skate on Edinburgh’s ice rink by visiting the Edinburgh Winter Festival website.

How long will the Edinburgh ice rink be up for?