Edinburgh Christmas: Lauriston Castle to host festive trail until December 27
Lauriston Castle will host a festive trail open to the public from this Friday until the 27th of December.
Participants will be asked to track down and identify certain parts of the castle, local wildlife, areas of the castle grounds, as well as telling the history of the grounds.
The trail is free to join for any visitors, is self-led, and is available to pick up from the front doors of the castle, although visitors are advised to bring their own pens.
While the trail is aimed at children, the grounds offer a historical and cultural experience that promises to engage the whole family.
Lauriston Castle is a Category A listed building, with a 16th century tower house coupled with 19th century extensions - the Lord Provost also hosts their annual garden party on the grounds.
The grounds are managed by Museums & Galleries Edinburgh, which also created the Christmas themed trail.