That’s why luxury Edinburgh hotel Kimpton Charlotte Square is offering all visitors’ four-legged friends a ‘PAWfect Stay Package’ over the festive season.

The package, which can be added on to all guests’ bookings, will see pets enjoy an arrival drink, in the form of a Pawsecco, and a nutritionally balanced festive feast.

Pets can enjoy a festive stay at the Edinburgh hotel

Assuming they’re on Santa’s nice list, all pups will also be treated to some stocking filler snacks.

Kimpton Charlotte Square, located in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, will make a donation of £5 from every stay, prices of which start from £229, to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home - a charity which has been rescuing, reuniting and rehoming lost or stray pets since 1883.

And the door isn’t open to just dogs. The hotel has said that all pets, be they furry, feathery or scaly, are welcome to stay.

Kieran Quinn, the hotel’s general manager, said: “Pets really are part of the family here at Kimpton Charlotte Square. As a dog owner myself, I know how important it is that your pet is happy and settled during a holiday, which is why we go above and beyond to make sure they feel extra welcome with everything they need for an enjoyable time away from home, especially during the festivities!

“As we all know, a dog, cat, parrot or even an alpaca is for life and not just for Christmas, which is why we’re delighted to be donating £5 from every PAWfect Stay Package to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home throughout the month of December. It’s a wonderful local charity and this is just a small way of saying thanks for everything they’ve done for the amazing cats and dogs of Edinburgh.”

Katie Kennedy, corporate engagement and events coordinator at the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said: “It costs around £2 million every year to run Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s essential services, so thank you so much to everyone at Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel and everyone that purchases a PAWfect stay in support of our mission”

