The busiest day of Santa’s year is upon us, which means that he will soon be taking to the skies with his trusty reindeer: Dasher, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph.

Children around the world will be waiting to find out whether they’ve been nice enough to make Santa’s list for Christmas presents.

Although he only drops off presents while you’re sleeping, you can still see where he is on his flight around the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how to use the NORAD Santa tracker to stay up to date on his movements.

How to use the NORAD Track Santa app.

You can track Santa’s progress via the app or on the NORAD website.

Santa will be making his epic journey, visiting every home around the world, this evening. Photo: Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

Parents will be able to log in anytime after 11am on Christmas Eve.

The tracker shows where Santa is along his 41-million mile route across the globe.

On top of that, you can see extra stats like how many gifts he’s delivered so far and where he’s heading to next.

Those based in America for Christmas can also call 1-877-Hi-NORAD or ask an Amazon Alexa.

His first stop will be the Republic of Kiribati in the central Pacific Ocean, where he visits 390,000 homes per minute at a rate of 6.424 homes per second.

Next on his list are New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and Africa, before heading to Europe and the UK.

He’ll likely head to Scotland last, sweeping northwards up the British Isles, before crossing the Atlantic to the Americas.

What is the NORAD Santa tracker?

Since 1955, the tracker has enabled families to follow Santa’s progress around the world.

NORAD stands for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is responsible for keeping an eye on activity within US and Canadian airspace.

In 1955, a misprinted phone number on an ad encouraging children to call Santa meant that many young people called NORAD instead.

Director of Operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, didn’t upset their festive cheer and had his staff check the radar for where Santa was along his journey.

In the years following, children could called the NORAD hotline in December and see where the jolly red man was.