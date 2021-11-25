Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day: When is Christmas Jumper Day 2021?

Everybody loves a cosy or comical Christmas jumper, but you can also do some good in the world by wearing one.

This will be the tenth year of Save the Children's Christmas Jumper Day, where people put on Christmas jumpers and donate £2 to the charity.

With Christmas fast approaching, don’t miss out on the chance to take part yourself.

Here’s all you need to know Christmas Jumper Day 2021 and how to take part.

When is Christmas Jumper Day 2021?

Officially, Christmas Jumper Day 2021 is on Friday December 10th.

However, Save the Children has said that if you can’t make that day, the important thing is taking part.

Don a jumper to raise money for Save the Children. Photo: Elena Gonzales Hontoria / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

Simply arrange to have a Christmas Jumper Day with your school colleagues, coworkers, friends, and family another day if it suits you best.

Why do we celebrate Christmas Jumper Day?

The reason behind Christmas Jumper Day is to raise money for Save the Children.

The charity raises money to help vulnerable children in the UK by putting funds towards better education, health care, and economic opportunities.

Munroe Bergdorf pictured here supporting the 10th anniversary of Save the Children's Christmas Jumper Day. Photo: Misan Harriman/Save The Children/PA Wire

On top of that, Save the Children also provide emergency aid in natural disasters, war, and other conflicts around the world.

How to take part in Christmas Jumper Day 2021

By wearing a Christmas jumper and donating £2 to Save the Children, you can play your part in raising money for an important cause.

Famous faces from across the nation, including actress Bukky Bakray, have joined forces with photographer Misan Harriman to amplify the urgent changes that children want to see in the world. Photo: Misan Harriman/Save The Children/PA Wire.

You can also go bigger by organising a group of people you know to take part.

School classes, employee teams, book clubs, and other kinds of social groups are perfect for doing a group event.

If you’re keen to fund raise as part of a bigger group, you can sign up to get a free fundraising pack from Save the Children to help grab the attention of those around you.

To make it even easier for if you're registering at work or somewhere else you can set up your very own team text code.