New research carried out by the Post Office has found that half of Scots are ‘feeling optimistic, happy and excited’ ahead of the festive season. Unsurprisingly, these feelings have increased by 36% since 2020.

The research also found that over half of Scots want to be more organised this festive period, while one in five want to make this Christmas extra special.

However, the return in Christmas cheer is not the only thing making people want to be more prepared. Over half of Scottish people said they would be shopping early due to concern over shortages, delays and long queues.

Kristian Latham, Head of Letters and Parcels at Post Office said: “Christmas is the busiest time of the year at our branches, so it’s reassuring to hear from our Postmasters that customers are shopping and posting early. Our postmasters are always available to help guide customers during the busy festive period – but there are some simple steps everyone can take to make local branch trips quicker and easier.

“We encourage customers to take advantage of longer opening hours to avoid the busiest times; check the latest recommended posting dates and fill out customs forms at home if sending internationally; look at restricted items lists; and ensure parcels are labelled correctly. Taking the time to do this due diligence fully and correctly is the best way to ensure your items are delivered in time for Christmas. Our number one message this year is to post early to avoid disappointment”.

