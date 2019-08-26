Civerinos seek to reward public-facing service staff for 'surviving' the Fringe with discounted industry pizza parties

Civerinos Hunter Square and The High Dive in the Capital are seeking to reward public-facing service staff for 'surviving' the Edinburgh Festival with discounted industry pizza parties.

Set up in partnership with Jameson whiskey, Civerinos are offering one of their New York-style wood-fired pizzas, a can of beer and a dram of the popular Irish whiskey for just £10 per person, with larger tables also receiving a bottle of Jameson courtesy of the drinks brand's summer sessions.

The post festival parties will be available to book from 1st to the 30th September.

Executive director, Michele Civiera said: “We wanted to give something back to all the workers in the city that I believe truly are the heroes of the festival and what better way to celebrate with your team following another amazing summer and this year’s Edinburgh Festival.

"We have teamed up with the awesome Jameson whisky to bring you this post-festival offer and our pizza parties following the madness of the fringe and we look forward to celebrating with all the workers throughout the month of September.”

• For further information about the parties you can contact info@civerinos.com or call Civerino's directly on 0131 667 4867