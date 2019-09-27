Costa Express offering free coffee on 1 October 2019: how to claim

Tuesday 1 October 2019 marks International Coffee Day and one brand is taking it very seriously.

Costa Express is planning to perk up your Tuesday with a special free treat - this is everything you need to know about claiming it.

How to get free Costa coffee

The free coffee promotion has been introduced to try and change public perception of coffee making machines.

Scott Martin, managing director at Costa Express, said, “The coffee industry is booming with no sign of our love affair with the drink slowing, as it’s estimated 95 million cups are consumed a day.

“However, for years, self-serve machines have carried a certain stigma. Freeze-dried coffee, long life milk, clumpy soups and bland hot chocolate were readily stocked in machines across the late nineties and early noughties, so we can imagine how one poor experience is enough to put someone off for life.

“We at Costa Express don’t believe this is acceptable and have worked tirelessly to revolutionise the self-serve experience. Our machines serve the same fresh signature Mocha Italia coffee beans and fresh semi-skimmed milk you would expect in our Costa Coffee stores, so the quality of your experience is never compromised.”

How to claim

The best part about the offer is that you don’t need to do anything to claim it - on Tuesday 1 October, all participating Costa Express machines in the UK will be free of charge for 24 hours.

The offer starts from 12:15am on Tuesday 1 until 12:15am on Wednesday 2 October.

You can check where your nearest Costa Express machine is using the locator on their website.

Which drinks are available?

Available from the machines are:

- Latte

- Americano

- Cappuccino

- Espresso

- Hot chocolate

Newer machines also serve an extended drinks range, including:

- Flat white

- Cortado

- Flavoured milks