Cow & Gate urgent product recall: baby food thought to be contaminated with rubber pieces

The big name baby food provider has issued a recall after it has been found to be contaminated

An urgent recall has been issued for any customers that have purchased the cheesy broccoli bake made by baby food producer, Cow & Gate.

It has been revealed that the contaminated batch could contain small pieces of blue rubber gloves, therefore making it unsafe for consumption.

What are the risks

Cow & Gate claim that the recall is purely a quality issue and that the contamination does not threaten the health of anyone that consumes it.

In their statement about the recall, Cow & Gate said, “We are doing this because some jars in this batch have been found to contain small pieces of thin blue rubber glove.

“The product does not pose a health risk, but we are recalling it as it does not meet our usual high quality standards.”

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) branded the product as “unsafe to eat”.

Cow & Gate issued an apology, saying, “We are sorry this has happened and would like to reassure parents that this is an isolated incident.

“We regret that this batch does not meet our usual high standards and we have already taken action to reinforce our quality procedures.”

How do I know if I have a contaminated jar?

It’s easy to identify if you are in possession of a recalled jar of the cheesy broccoli bake.

The baby food was on sale in many major supermarkets, including Asda, Tesco and Boots, so regardless of where you purchased the product, double check that it isn’t part of the recalled batch.

The product is for babies 10 months or older, and the jar contains 250g of the product. On the lid of the jar, you can see both the best before date and the batch code.

The recalled products have a best before date of 28/12/20, and the batch code you need to keep an eye out for is 28122020.

Cow & Gate said on their website, “No other batches of this product or any other Cow & Gate products are affected.”

So if the best before date or the batch number on your produce differs from the ones listed, there is no need for concern.

What should I do if I have the affected baby food

If you do have a recalled jar of the baby food, you should return it to the store you bought it from for a full refund.

Cow & Gate say that you can do this with or without a receipt.