Crowdfunders called upon to help launch Scotland's first alcohol-free brewing company

Scotland’s first alcohol-free brewing company has announced its crowdfunding bid to help accelerate production of its first beer.

Jump Ship Brewing was launched earlier this year by Sonja Mitchell, a keen sailor, beer-lover and mother of three, who left her marketing job to focus on her new business.

She said: “I’ve always loved beer and dreamed of running a brewery. There’s a huge trend towards people - myself included - drinking less alcohol but I didn’t want to miss out on the taste of a good beer.

“For years, the alcohol-free choices on offer have been pretty dismal and while it’s starting to improve, there’s still a long way to go.

“People are used to great beers with big personalities, and they shouldn’t have to compromise on that just because they are looking to cut back on alcohol.”

The crowdfunding bid aims to secure £10,000 with up to £5,000 match funding coming from the RBS Back Her Business which was created to help support more women to start businesses.

This funding will enable Sonja to scale up production and get her beer to market.

From £15 up to £1,500, consumers can be part of the Jump Ship launch which offer different rewards, from launch night invites to a private dining experience, dependent on how much is donated.

Sonja added: “Crowdfunding and the RBS Back Her Business initiative is a great option to get me the final investment needed to scale up production.

“ I have been overwhelmed by the response to our low-alcohol beer, with a buyer for one of the UK’s biggest alcohol-free online retailers describing it as the best he’s ever tasted.

“We also have some of Edinburgh’s top craft beer pubs and independent retailers ready to stock it.”

As well as being alcohol-free, the first beer is also vegan and gluten-free, and to ensure minimal environmental impact, Jump Ship Brewing is selecting cans which are lighter to transport and easy to recycle.

They will brew on energy efficient kit and water usage is monitored carefully, while any leftover grain from brewing goes to a farm to feed their animals.

