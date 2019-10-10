Culinary legend Michel Roux hosts evening at Edinburgh's Balmoral Hotel
The legendary Michel Roux OBE, founder of Le Gavroche, will be at Brasserie Prince at The Balmoral hotel on Monday for one night only with a special four-course dinner.
Guests will have the chance to try new dishes only available on the night with ‘the godfather of modern cuisine’ himself as he makes his way around the restaurant chatting to diners.
The menu will feature classic Roux dishes with a Scottish twist and has been created for the occasion by Michel and his son, Alain Roux, who is the chef patron of three Michelin-starred The Waterside Inn, and who opened the Brasserie in June 2018.
The menu for the evening carries on the tradition and celebrates French-Scottish cuisine and also has the option to add specially selected wines to match.
Tickets for the event are extremely limited and are priced at £60 per person, with the option of matching wines for £25. Michel is the co-founder of the first ever brasserie in the UK, Brasserie Benoit in London, along with the prestigious Le Gavroche, and he is known as one of the most influential restaurateurs in Europe.
He is also a patron of the Roux Scholarship, an initiative that has been nurturing and promoting UK chefs around the world since 1984.
Dinner commences at 7pm. To book a table please contact 0131 557 5000 or email brasserieprince@roccofortehotels.com.