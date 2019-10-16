East Lothian 5k Gin Run 2019: date, race times and how to register

This is everything you need to know about the upcoming 2019 Gin Run in East Lothian, if you want to get involved.

What is a Gin Run?

This Gin Run is less about personal bests for serious runners, but instead a social gathering for gin lovers.

Does this sound like your perfect run? (Photo: Shutterstock)

At each 1k marker, runners will be given gin to sample as they make their way through the 5k course.

Every entrant will receive a running bib in the post beforehand, a goodybag at the event and a gin cocktail at the end of the race. Once the race has been run, there will be a DJ and pizza in the courtyard, as well as the four gin distillers who created the event.

The four distillers involved in the event are:

- Eden Mill

- Old Curiosity

- Fidra Gin

- Holyrood Distillery

Where and when is it on?

The Gin Run will take place on Saturday 26 October 2019 at Archerfield Walled Garden in North Berwick, East Lothian.

The timetable for the day goes like this:

- 1:45pm, a warm up session with local PT Vharri McMinn

- 2pm, the 5k race starts

- 1:30pm to 5pm, the distilleries in the courtyard will be open

Tickets and how to sign up

If this gin inspired run sounds like something that you’d be interested in, you can sign up for the event online here.

You’ll need to either log in to your Entry Central account, or if you don’t have one, you’ll need to register for one.

Registering for an account simply involves giving the website your email address, then creating a username and password. Once you’ve registered for your account, you’ll need to write a short profile about yourself, which includes your name and address.

From there, you can sign up for the Gin Run. You’ll need to provide your mobile phone number and an emergency contact name and contact number.

After that, you can add the Gin Run event to your basket. The ticket and the service fee comes to a total of £26. All that’s left is to pay for the ticket - the website accepts Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Tickets are non-refundable, unless in the event that the run is cancelled due to adverse weather or unforeseen circumstances, when you’ll be given a full refund.

You can register for the event on the day between 12pm and 1pm, but this will cost £30 and if the event sells out in advance, on the day registration will be cancelled.

Rules and regulations

In order to ensure the safety of the attendees and that the event goes smoothly, there are some rules and regulations in place that you should know about prior to booking your ticket:

- As the run does include runners drinking different gins, this is a strictly 18 years and over event

- Dogs are not allowed to take part in the run

- There is no secure storage area for bags

- For runner safety, headphones are not recommended for the run

Route

The official route is yet to be announced, but keep an eye on The Gin Run website to stay up to date with all the latest announcements.

How to get there

There are a variety of ways to get to the event, no matter how you choose to travel.

Bus

You can get a bus from Edinburgh to the event - either the 124 or the X5. These buses will get you to Archerfield, and from there it’s only a ten minute walk to the venue.

The bus will take roughly an hour to get to the event.

Train

Alternatively, you could get a train to Longniddry and from there get the 124 bus to Archerfield.

The combined travel of the train (from Edinburgh to Longniddry) and the 124 bus is roughly 57 minutes.

Driving

The event site state that there will be adequate parking available at Archerfield Walled Garden, but as this event does involve alcohol, make sure you have plans in place to ensure you’re not driving after drinking gin.