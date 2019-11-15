Edinburgh

The 9 best restaurant and cafe takeaways in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor

Edinburgh has a multitude of restaurants, cafes and bistros - some of which also offer takeaways for those who wish to eat tasty treats in the comfort of their own home.

By Helen Johnson
Friday, 15th November 2019, 11:45 am

These are the nine best restaurants and cafes in Edinburgh that offer takeaways, according to reviews website, TripAdvisor. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Pataka

“Been coming to Pataka for 26 years, food and service always top notch, can't go wrong! Also great for takeaway, we love their yogurt sauce mmmmm.” TripAdvisor reviewer

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Voujon

“I go to the voujon and eat in often but today had a takeaway & it was amazing food & the same quality as the restaurant but it was a bigger portion for a lot less money.” TripAdvisor reviewer

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Gautam’s

“The food is cooked to perfection.Each takeaway dish is as good as the next and we have been getting food delivered for a few months now.” TripAdvisor reviewer

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Social Bite

“I bought two takeaway salads, both were delicious at a great, competitive price. Lots of choice for freshly made takeaway food.” TripAdvisor reviewer

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3