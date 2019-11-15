The 9 best restaurant and cafe takeaways in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor

These are the nine best restaurants and cafes in Edinburgh that offer takeaways, according to reviews website, TripAdvisor. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Pataka
“Been coming to Pataka for 26 years, food and service always top notch, can't go wrong! Also great for takeaway, we love their yogurt sauce mmmmm.” TripAdvisor reviewer
2. Voujon
“I go to the voujon and eat in often but today had a takeaway & it was amazing food & the same quality as the restaurant but it was a bigger portion for a lot less money.” TripAdvisor reviewer
3. Gautam’s
“The food is cooked to perfection.Each takeaway dish is as good as the next and we have been getting food delivered for a few months now.” TripAdvisor reviewer
4. Social Bite
“I bought two takeaway salads, both were delicious at a great, competitive price. Lots of choice for freshly made takeaway food.” TripAdvisor reviewer
