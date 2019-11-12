Celebrate Polish weekend with some proper Pierogi Ruskie on Portobello prom
Portobello newbies The Boathouse are promising a proper taste of Poland with a one-off weekend menu of middle European delights.
The seafront venue might be a little late in celebrating Polish Independence Day (it's November 11) but with plenty of Polish staff on the books they have put together a four-course menu for less than £20.
And a last-minute entry to the offerings is the perfect Winter comfort food to accompany a nippy November day on the prom, Pieorogi Ruskie, homemade dumplings crammed full of cheese and potato and served with fried onions.
Before that though the four-course feast kicks off with a hearty Polish favourite - chicken consomme with noodles.
With other rib-stickers including breaded chicken breast stuffed with cheese, butter and spinach or alternatively cabbage leaves stuffed with beef mince and rice and slow-cooked in tomato sauce, warm tummies are guaranteed, no matter how stiff the breeze coming off the North Sea.
Polished (sorry) off with apple pancakes or apple pie the £19.90 price tag sounds like a steal.
The Polish menu is running from November 15-17
The Boathouse, King's Place, Portobello.
Reservations can be made on the restaurant's Facebook page or by calling 0131 657 1393