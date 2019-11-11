Dishoom have just launched their Christmas menu and what they have done to the turkey looks amazing

Feast: The turkey raan is the centre-piece of Dishoom's Christmas menu

With great reviews and bustling tables the Indian restaurant has been one of the capital's foodie success stories of recent years.

And as friends and office colleagues crank up planning for the great Christmas night out the award-winning restaurant is offering a novel twist on turkey and all the trimmings as the centrepiece of their £42-a-head Christmas Menu - the Turkey Raan.

Inspired by the same day-long cooking method used to cook a whole leg of lamb, the team have adapted it to the often disappointing texture of the bird, and promise a revelation in the result.

The restaurant says: "Unlike a traditional roast, we marinate the meat and cook it slowly over a whole day to keep maximum moisture and flavour.

"We cover the turkey leg with a dry rub of salt and chilli followed by ginger and garlic paste, then allow it to rest and absorb the flavours. The marinated meat is braised over several hours in a rich stock spiced with star anise, black cardamom and bay leaves, before being grilled over charcoal. Finally, it is tossed with butter, lime and black pepper.

"Rich, moist and packed with flavour, Flaming Turkey Raan is the antidote to every disappointing Christmas dinner you’ve ever had."

Served up with Bombay-style potatoes, masala winter greens, spiced cranberry chutney the dish is merely the centre of a menu that includes other Dishoom favourites like Keema Pau and Calamari as starters or Murgh Malai , Sheekh Kebab or Chicken Berry Britannia — The Dishoom variation on the legendary Irani café special, with cranberries.

Topped off with a choice of Mango, a Pistachio or Malai Kulfi for afters, the feast promises to satisfy every appetite, and with endless naan and roti alongside to hand, the £42 rapidly becomes a very decent offer.