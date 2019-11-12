Edinburgh company Pickering's Gin to sell new festive flavoured gin baubles at Christmas Market

Pickering's Gin will be selling their popular gin-filled baubles - with new festive flavours - from a gin hut at Edinburgh's Christmas Market.

For £25 gin fans can pick up a pack of baubles containing the new flavours, which include: Brussels Sprout, Christmas Clementine, Festive Cranberry, Spiced Pear and Cinnamon, Figgy Pudding and Plum and Ginger flavoured gins.

Brussels Sprout is among the new festive flavours launched by Pickering's Gin. Pic: Pickering's Gin Facebook

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All six festive flavours will be available to sample at their gin hut beside the 'big wheel,' along with their award-winning range of London Dry gins.

Edinburgh's Christmas Market opens on Saturday November 16th and will be open until Saturday, January 4th.

Festival Village

Pickering's Gin will also return to The Festival Village above Waverley Mall where revellers will be able to take a break from shopping with a cocktail or warming gin hot toddy.

The Pickering's Festively Flavoured Gin Village is undercover, heated and has live music daily.

As well as the brand new festive flavours there will be a selection of other tipples including the Go Fig or Go Home ( a figgy pudding twist on the classic Old Fashioned) and the Sloe Gin Fizz.

The Festival Village will be open from Thursday, November 14th and will stay open until the new year. It is open 10am-10pm, Monday to Sunday.

Pickering's Gin

Co-founded by Marcus Pickering and Matt Gammell in 2013, Pickering’s Gin is based on an original Bombay recipe dating from 1947. Distilled, bottled, labelled and waxed from the former kennels of Edinburgh’s old Royal (Dick) Veterinary School, the building now houses Summerhall, an independent arts village. Their distillery was the first to be established in Edinburgh for over 150 years.

Pickering’s gin baubles were introduced by the company in 2014 - the original gin baubles on the market.

The Gin baubles have attracted attention from Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, Amanda Holden, Joe Wicks, Binky Felstead and even the US TV chef Martha Stewart.

The gin baubles have become a staple of Pickering’s Gin’s offering and are produced using custom-built machinery year-round at the central Edinburgh distillery.

This year, Pickering’s Gin have partnered with Re-engage and proceeds from the sale of every bauble of Pickering’s Brussels sprout gin will going to their Community Christmas campaign.