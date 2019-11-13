Fizz Feast Edinburgh 2019: date, times, tickets and what’s on

With the Fizz Feast 2019 kicking off this weekend, this is everything you need to know about the event.

What’s Fizz Feast?

Fizz Feast is a chance for you to try out and buy a huge range of Champagnes, Proseccos, Cavas, English and a whole host of other sparkling wines.

Does this sound like your kind of event? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating all things sparkling wine and artisan food, Fizz Feast boasts an array of producers from all over the world, local Edinburgh retailers and everyone in between to showcase their newest and most exciting wines.

As well as wine, the Feast Hall invites artisan food producers from across Scotland and overseas to shine a spotlight on their wares.

“Whether you’re after some cured meats and cheeses to nibble on after you’ve tasted some bubbles, or some chocolate, honey or even a candle or two to take home as gifts, you’ll find something for everyone in the continuously expanding feast section of our event,” the event page writes.

Everyone attending Fizz Feast will also be given a Riedel Champagne flute to keep on arrival. If you attend a masterclass you’ll get a second one too.

What’s on?

Also on offer is a variety of masterclasses that you can choose from.

These include:

- Champagne Taittinger Masterclass, where you will discover the different styles for different occasions with Taittinger Champagne and Master of Wine, Mark O’Bryen

- Hoods Honey Beekeeping and Diversification, where you’ll learn about the business of beekeeping and the diverse range of products, including scented candles, honey soaps and natural skin care

- Hans Wirsching Masterclass, where you’ll be taken to the beautiful vineyards of Andrea Wirsching, where she’ll walk you through her spectacular sparkling wines

- Caorunn Gin Masterclass, where distillery tour manager Gabrielle Balfour will give you an insight into the production of Caorunn Gin - you’ll also receive a complimentary Caorunn Coppa gin glass as well

- Greyfriars Vineyard Masterclass, where you’ll taste the wine and hear the story of this multi-award winning English sparkling wine

- Pacari Chocolate Masterclass, where you’ll discover what makes this award winning premium, organic and vegan dark chocolate so special

- Tobermory Fish Company Masterclass, where you’ll get to taste the difference between smoked salmon and smoked trout and learn about the Tobermory Fish Company

When is it on?

Fizz Feast 2019 will take place this Saturday (16 November).

The event will take place over two sessions - the first session lasting from 12pm to 3pm and the second session running from 4pm to 7pm.

Tickets?

You’ll need to buy tickets separately for the afternoon and evening session and for all the individual master classes.

You can buy tickets online via the Wine Events Scotland website.

Some tickets are sold out, including the evening session. The tickets currently available are:

- Single ticket, 12pm to 3pm: £25

- Group of four tickets, 12pm to 3pm: £20 per person

- Champagne Taittinger Masterclass: £9

- Hoods Honey Beekeeping & Diversification Masterclass: £3

- Hans Wirsching Masterclass: £9

- Caorunn Gin Masterclass: £9

- Greyfriars Vineyard Masterclass, evening session only: £9

- Pacari Chocolate Masterclass, evening session only: £3

- Tobermory Fish Company Masterclass, evening session only: £3

Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. This is also a strictly over 18’s event.

Venue and how to get there

Fizz Feast 2019 is being held in the Main Hall at the Edinburgh Academy on Henderson Row in Stockbridge.

The address is 42 Henderson row, Edinburgh, Midlothian, EH3 5BL, United Kingdom.

You can get a bus to the venue with the 36 getting you directly outside of the Academy, and the 8, 29, 23 and 27 all getting you within a couple minutes walking distance.