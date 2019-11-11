More than 450 entries to World Championship Scotch Pie Awards

Scottish Bakers has confirmed the judging date for the 21st World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Over 60 top industry professionals have agreed to join the judging panel to select the best pies in the world.

Pie makers from far and wide have entered 'the most prestigious pie competition in the world' and on Wednesday next week the judges will gather to judge over 450 pies taking a bite to pick out the best..

Entries are being accepted in 11 categories including Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Cold Savoury, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury,

Bridie and Apple Pie with the ultimate accolade going to the best Scotch Pie in the world.

The winner will be announced on January 14 at the Westerwood Hotel, Cumbernauld.