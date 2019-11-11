More than 450 entries to World Championship Scotch Pie Awards

Close eye: Judging will take place next week.

Over 60 top industry professionals have agreed to join the judging panel to select the best pies in the world.

Pie makers from far and wide have entered 'the most prestigious pie competition in the world' and on Wednesday next week the judges will gather to judge over 450 pies taking a bite to pick out the best..

Entries are being accepted in 11 categories including Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Cold Savoury, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury,

Bridie and Apple Pie with the ultimate accolade going to the best Scotch Pie in the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...