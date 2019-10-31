Edinburgh bar to serve 'haunted' gin cocktails this weekend

The spooky gin cocktails will be available this weekend.

The 'haunted' gin cocktails incorporate the Boe Violet and Boe Spiced Orange flavours, and use theatrical techniques like dry ice, fog, flames and sparks to create an Instagrammable cocktail experience perfect for spooky season.

The Boe Violet Ghost (made with Boe Violet gin, Blue Curacao, lemon juice, Earl Grey syrup, ginger beer) is served in a glass tea pot with overflowing Violet fog and botanicals, with a side of bloody shortbread – naturally.

The Boe Spice & Fire (made with Boe Spiced Orange, lemon juice, raspberry syrup and egg white) is served with a spicy kick, served over a bed of flames and cinnamon sparks.

The cocktails will be served this weekend - 2 and 3 November - and bookings for Juniper can be made by calling 0131 652 7370. More information can be found here.