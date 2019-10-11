Edinburgh brewery to host 'Pugtoberfest' beer event for pug owners
A dog-friendly brewery in Edinburgh will welcome pugs and their owners tomorrow for a 'Pugtoberfest' event featuring a special pug-themed beer.
Bellfield Brewery will serve Pug Grumble IPA at the Oktoberfest- and Pug-themed event, hosted in the brewery's taproom and beer garden 12pm-2pm on Saturday.
The pub, decked out in Oktoberfest decorations, will also serve dog biscuits homemade with spent grain from the brewery, as well as human snacks including pretzels.
There will be a prize for the best-dressed pug and the best photos tagging the brewery on social media.
Prizes will include beer, dog biscuits, and vouchers for brewery tours.
Tickets, £2.50 for adults and free for children, must be bought in advance.
Proceeds will go to the Muffin Pug Charity, a charity dedicated to rescuing and re-homing pugs in need.
Several Pug Muffin rescue dogs will attend the event, which will also feature plenty of dog toys and games.
Sales & Marketing Manager Anna Orr said, “One of our colleagues owns a pug called Haggis, who stole all our hearts, hence Pugtoberfest, which we hope will be the first of several doggie meet ups here.”
“The name for the limited-edition draught beer, came about when we discovered there was a collective noun for a group of pugs. Who knew? It’s a ‘grumble’!
“We’re all dog lovers: the other brewery dogs include a Scottish deerhound and a dachshund which regularly feature on our social media posts.
“And because we’re so near Holyrood Park, we thought it would be fun to do something that tells dog walkers they’re welcome anytime to come with their pets, to enjoy a pint in our taproom and beer garden.