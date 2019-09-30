Edinburgh burger restaurant makes final shortlist for Deliveroo UK Restaurant Awards

An Edinburgh restaurant has made the final shortlist for the inaugural Deliveroo UK Restaurant Awards.

BRGR, located on Nicolson Street, has been voted by food lovers in the Capital to be selected as a finalist and is up against five other burger restaurants nationwide.

The shortlist was created after a public voting which saw over 25,000 people across the UK cast their vote, resulting in more than 400 hopefuls being reduced to just over 100 finalists across 19 categories from Best Burger and Best Brunch to Best Vegan Offering and Most Instagram­mable Dish.

The public now have until Friday 4 October to cast their vote on their favourite local restaurant, with the winners announced at an awards ceremony in London on 17 October.

The evening will be hosted by Ashley Roberts, who stars in the West End show Waitress and is a former Strictly Come Dancing finalist.

The Restaurant of the Year award will be decided by a panel of judges including restaurant critic Giles Coren, founder and CEO of Ceviche Martin Morales and restaurateur, TV presenter and cook Jasmine Hemsley.

Martin said:” Since launching our first restaurant Ceviche in 2012, we now have 5 café-restaurants serving authentic Peruvian recipes and those with a modern twist. We appreciate how much winning a public-voted award like this would mean to all those nominated.

“I'm truly honoured to have the chance to recognise some of the amazing talents in today's UK restaurant industry and can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in October.”

