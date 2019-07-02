Edinburgh children can eat Japanese food for free at Yo!

Have your say

Families in Edinburgh will be able to eat sushi and Japanese food for free this summer at a city centre restaurant.

Yo! Sushi's 'Kids Eat Free' deal allows children who are aged 12 and under to eat a starter, main and drink for nothing at the Edinburgh Princes Street restaurant.

The offer runs from June 29th until September 1st.

From tuna rolls to crispy chicken katsu and sticky chicken teriyaki and rice, children will be able to choose from Yo!'s 'mini ninja' menu.

The child must be with an accompanying adult spending a minimum of £10 on dine-in food and drink. For every adult who spends £10, one child can eat for free.

To keep the kids entertained and well fed, Yo!'s menu features puzzles, quizzes and fun colouring activities, as well as delicious desserts for just £1.50 extra.

The offer is valid all day from Monday to Sunday.

About Yo!

Yo! is a conveyor belt restaurant serving Japanese street food and sushi, with locations across the UK, US, Europe and Middle East.

The range of foods is wide, from sashimi to a wide range of sushi. Classic Japanese street food includes takoyaki (deep fried octopus balls), Yakisoba and the number one best seller, chicken katsu curry.

They also have a wide selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

