Edinburgh Coffee Festival 2019: date, venue, how to get tickets and vendors

Now in its fifth year, the Edinburgh Coffee Festival is heading back to Scotland’s capital.

This is everything you need to know about the 2019 event.

What is it?

The Edinburgh Coffee Festival is an event celebrating all things coffee, with a range of exhibitors and attractions including demonstrations, interactive workshops and other features.

This year, the festival has also announced that it will be a zero waste event.

If you’re a coffee lover, then this is the perfect day out for you.

Where and when?

This year’s Edinburgh Coffee Festival will take place on Saturday 5 October 2019. It will begin at 10am and finish at 5:30pm.

The event venue is the Edinburgh Corn Exchange, EH14 1RJ.

What’s on?

The festival will have a whole range of activities going on, meaning that there’s something for everyone.

Included in the exhibitor list is:

- Alpro

- Bare Bones Chocolate

- Cairngorm Coffee Company

- Caravan Coffee Roasters

- Eteaket

Other exhibitors will also be on-site.

As well as exhibitors, there will be a range of talks and classes available to attend as well, including:

The Scottish Aeropress Championships 2019

This is a competition open to anyone who can brew a great cup of coffee using the AeroPress. The first place prize is £500 for flights and accommodation to represent Scotland at the World AeroPress Championships in London.

Other prizes on offer are from sponsors of the event Brewed by Hand and Made by Knock.

Competitors need to purchase a competitor ticket (£20), which also includes one assistant and also general entry to the festival.

You can buy your ticket online here if you want to take part.

Daterra Farm Processing Talk

This talk is from multiple award winning farm Daterra’s own Gabriel Moreira about their approach to getting the right mix of maturation on the branch, and knowing how it will impact that coffee you produce.

This talk will take place at 11:30am in the talk and demonstrations room.

History of Coffee in Guatemala

This presentation comes from Javier Guiterrez, who will discuss the 200 years of coffee history in Guatemala. Topics like how coffee was introduced to Guatemala, the liberal revolution and its relevance to the coffee harvest and the repercussions of the World Wars will be discussed.

This presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The talk will take place in the talks and demonstration room at 10:30am.

Tea Brewing Masterclass

Perhaps unexpected for a coffee festival, this tea brewing masterclass will teach you everything you need to know about matcha tea - what it is, where does it come from, how to brew it and all the benefits it can offer.

You’ll experience traditional brewing techniques, be taught how to make matcha lattes and also get some recipe inspiration for how to use matcha.

This masterclass will take place at 1:30pm in the talks room.

Exploiting Coffee - Not People: How Manumit Coffee Are Fighting Slavery From Crop To Cup

Learn how Cardiff based Roastery is bringing “dignity and hope to survivors of modern slvery using the power of coffee”.

“Through working on a slavery-free supply chain and sourcing ethical, slavery-free coffee, training and employing survivors of modern slavery as roasters and then investing all profits back into local and international anti-slavery projects,” the event page says.

The talk will be delivered by Esther Gibbs.

SCA Coffee Skills programme

This coffee skills programme comes from the Speciality Coffee Association (SCA), which invites coffee lovers to learn about coffee with free classes.

The classes include:

- Barista, where you’ll learn practical skills you need behind the espresso bar

- Brewing, where you’ll learn about the various methods for brewing coffee and how the brewing variables affect the quality

- Green, where you’ll learn about the key concepts behind green coffee

- Roasting, where you’ll learn about the roasting process, including the roast cycle, roast levels and loads more

- Sensory, where you’ll learn the essentials of sensory evaluation of coffee in a practical and interactive manner

Each class is free to attend, but advance booking is essential, which you can do online here.

Tickets

If you’re looking to buy tickets, then you can do so by heading to the Edinburgh Coffee Festival website here.

There are two ticket options which are:

- Adult ticket, which costs £10

- Student ticket, which costs £8 and requires a valid student ID

How to get there?

The Edinburgh Corn Exchange is easy to access no matter how you choose to travel.

Walk

It is possible to walk to the Corn Exchange from the city centre in Edinburgh, but it will take roughly an hour to do so.

Bus

There are a few different Lothian Buses that will get you to the Corn Exchange.

The number 20 will get you directly next to the Corn Exchange building, but the 4, 34, 35, 44, Skylink 300 bus will all get you to the Slateford Station bus stop, which is a five minute walk from the venue.

Train

Hope on a train to Slateford Station, which is roughly a ten minute journey from Edinburgh Waverley station. Prices start from £2.70 for those without a railcard.

Slateford Station is a four minute walk from the venue.

Driving

The Corn Exchange is easily accessible via public transport, but if you can’t leave the car at home, there are 300 free parking spaces located at the rear end of the building.