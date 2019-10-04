Edinburgh Craft Beer Experience Festival 2019: dates, tickets, venue and the breweries attending

With craft beer gathering a bigger and bigger following from beer enthusiasts, it’s no wonder that Edinburgh has multiple events to celebrate it.

This is everything you need to know about the latest one - the Edinburgh Craft Beer Experience Festival 2019.

Where and when is it on?

The Edinburgh Craft Beer Experience Festival will take place over three days - Thursday 31 October, Friday 1 November and Saturday 2 November 2019.

It will be taking place at the Assembly Roxy, situated in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

What is the event?

The craft beer experience is here to celebrate all things good about beer.

The experience describes itself as an “immersive beer event” boasting over 20 breweries, local street food vendors and Scottish distillers in attendance.

As well as a whole host of beer and food, there will also be a lineup of masterclasses and beer and food pairing classes which are all included in your ticket.

If you’re looking for something else outside of the world of beer, also on-site is a cocktail bar serving up fresh concoctions using Scottish spirits.

What companies will be there?

There is a combination of Scottish brewers and international brewers confirmed for the festival.

The companies attending include:

- Pilot

- Six North

- Tempest Brewing

- Edinburgh Beer Factory

- Acid Brewing Cartel

- Up Front Brewing

- Tanker

- Letra

- Colossus

- La Lervig

Tickets

There will be different sessions on each day that you’ll need to get separate tickets for the one you’d like to attend.

You can buy tickets online here.

The tickets available are:

Thursday 31 October, from 5:30pm to 11pm - £13.20

Friday 1 November:

- Afternoon session: 11:30am to 4:30pm, £11

- Evening session: from 5:30pm to 11pm, £15.40

Saturday 2 November:

- Afternoon session: from 11am to 5pm, £15.40

- Evening session: from 6pm to 11pm, £15.40

For the cost of your ticket you’ll get:

- Entry to the festival

- A specially designed schooner glass

- A £2 token towards your first beer

- A full programme of events and brewers

- Free access to demonstrations and masterclasses

How to get there?

The Assembly Roxy is situated in Edinburgh’s Old Town, making it easy to access no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The venue is about a ten minute walk from Edinburgh Waverley station. Walk up via South Bridge and turn right onto Drummond Street.

Bus

There are loads of Lothian Bus serves that will get you to the venue. The best way to get there would be to get a bus to South Bridge and walk from there.

The bus numbers you want to keep an eye out for are: 7, 31, 37.

Driving

While the Assembly Roxy doesn’t offer parking, there are options you can consider if you can’t leave the car at home.

As this is a beer festival, make sure you are not drinking and driving.

Here are some parking options:

- Travelodge on St Mary’s Street, costs £4 for two hours and is a six minute walk to the venue

- The Radisson Blu on High Street, costs £5 for two hours and is a seven minute walk to the venue

- Holyrood Road parking, £8 for two hours and is a seven minute walk to the venue