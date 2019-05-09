Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival 2019: when is it, what beers will there be and can I still get tickets for The Biscuit Factory?

Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival returns for its third edition over the May bank holiday weekend - this time with a special foodie focus.

Taking place on 24-25 May at The Biscuit Factory in Leith, the Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival will gather more than 40 brewers from around the world to showcase their best brews.

Picture: Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival

There will also be some great food from Edinburgh restaurants Aizle and Harajuku Kitchen along with live music acts such as Belle & Sebastian (DJ set) and DJ Yoda.

Here’s everything you need to know about Scotland’s biggest beer festival.

What beers can I taste?

Brewers from around the world will be showcasing their latest and best beers, including, To Øl from Denmark, Canada’s Collective Arts, Stone & Wood from Australia, Basqueland Brewing Project from the Basque Country and Firestone Walker from the USA, among many more.

Picture: Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival

You'll also find Scottish brewers such as Fierce, Black Isle and Dead End Brew Machine, as well as major names in the beer world who have never before poured in Scotland.

Festival organisers We Are Beer have also teamed up with Edinburgh-based Pilot Beer to launch a special festival pour.

At just 3.5% ABV, it’s a refreshing, low-alcohol pale rose coloured brew for lazy summer days, with zingy flavours of watermelon, mint and hibiscus.

If you think you don’t like beer, there will also be plenty of surprising ones on offer that could change your mind - from zesty, fruity and sour flavours to low alcohol tipples.

Picture: Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival

In addition to beer you'll find some cider, wine, spirits and whiskies.

What food will be on offer?

This year’s festival will have a special foodie focus and the organisers have partnered up with some top-class restaurants to offer high-quality festival nibbles.

Chef Stuart Ralston from Aizle will be creating a menu in miniature, bringing the tastes of his award-winning restaurant to The Biscuit Factory.

Picture: Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival

Joining Aizle will be Japanese restaurant Harajuku Kitchen, famed for its authentic comfort food (especially chef patron Kaori’s gyoza).

For good old-fashioned street food, The Pitt Market stalwarts Buffalo Truck will be serving up their naughty but nice buttermilk chicken burgers.

They'll be joined by Stooge Burger and The Shawarma Shack.

Who are the music acts this year?

Every year Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival have a stellar line-up of music acts and 2019 is no different.

There will be DJ sets from Belle & Sebastian, DJ Yoda, Hip Hop Karaoke and Gentleman’s Dub Club Sound System.

Can I still get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets are priced from £45 and include entry, all your beer, a special festival beer glass and magazine, and access to the festival’s pop-up kitchens and music acts.

Standard tickets for the Saturday afternoon session are sold out, but there are still tickets available for the Friday night and Saturday night sessions. Get them soon because they’re selling fast.

Opening Night: Friday 24th May, 6pm – 11pm, £45 standard / £65 VIP

Saturday Social: Saturday 25th May, 11.30am – 4.30pm, standard tickets SOLD OUT / £65 VIP

Big Night Out: Saturday 25th May, 6pm – 11pm, £45 standard / £65 VIP

The Beer Geek Weekender: Friday 24th May – Saturday 25th May (all sessions), £100

For more information and to buy tickets, go to the Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival's website.