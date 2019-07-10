Edinburgh curry house offers 10 per cent discount for Fringe-goers

Edinburgh Fringe-goers will be able to get 10 per cent off their food bill in a city curry house throughout August.

Bengali and Indian restaurant, Voujon, will give the discount to diners who have seen a Fringe show either before or after eating at the restaurant.

All you'll have to do is show your ticket to staff at the Newington Road restaurant as proof.

The restaurant is running the discount throughout August because the Festival can be a pricey time of year for Edinburgh residents, with performances and socialising resulting in higher costs.

The restaurant's general manager said: "We all know the financial struggle of the Fringe, but it’s of course worth it for the entertainment, culture, buzz, and energy it brings to the city each year.

"We want to give a little back and offer show goers 10 per cent off their food bill, to help them enjoy their time and relax before or after a show - without fearing the dreaded bill at the end."

Visitors just need to book a table at the restaurant on the day of their show, and present their ticket as proof to enable the discount.

Voujon, which is located at 107 Newington Road, serves traditional Asian cuisine in a modern Scottish environment.

The menus is a fusion of traditional Bengali recipes with influences from both east and west. It features various meat, fish and vegetarian dishes including Rogan Josh, Madras and Pathia and special dishes such as Katmandu Chicken and Methi Ghost.

For more details visit www.voujonedinburgh.com or call 0131 667 5046.