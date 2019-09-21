Edinburgh hotel mark historical aerospace moment with exclusive menu

Later this year, DoubleTree by Hilton will make aerospace history when a batch of DoubleTree cookie dough is launched along with the prototype oven in a rocket bound for the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a landmark microgravity experiment.

The cookie will then become the first food baked in space inside a prototype oven designed to make long-duration space flight more hospitable.

In celebration of the event DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre has announced they will be hosting exclusive three-course “Cookie” meals.

Available between 30 September until 3 October guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal, with a menu including slow cooked chilli beef croquettes, crusted wok fried shrimp, duck breast and chevre salad and apple and Irish cream crumble.

Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head of DoubleTree by Hilton said: “The DoubleTree Cookie is a favorite for our guests in the UK, and around the world and we are incredibly excited to serve our limited-edition Cookie meals to celebrate the landmark experiment aboard the International Space Station.

“Hilton has long been an industry innovator, and as we celebrate our 100th year, we’re excited to send our hospitality into orbit with not just our plans to bake the first ever food in space, but also bring our guests and customers a three-course dinner that is truly out-of-this-world in Edinburgh!”

The Cookie Dinners will be available at DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre for £25 per person.