Edinburgh house prices: This is how much the average house costs in your postcode area
New analysis of the housing market in Edinburgh by First Mortgage shows exactly how much an average house costs in each postcode.
The analysis also shows how much the average house prices have changed in the last five years, with some parts of the capital seeing a 20 per cent rise. Mobeen Akram, First Mortgage new build director said the Scottish market remains strong and is outperforming the rest of the UK. He added, “Glasgow and Edinburgh both saw steady house price growth over the last five years, greater than anywhere else in the UK, outside London.”
1. EH1
Average house price: 329,148''Difference between average price in 2014: Increase of 4.46 per cent