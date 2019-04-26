Edinburgh house prices: This is how much the average house costs in your postcode area

The analysis also shows how much the average house prices have changed in the last five years, with some parts of the capital seeing a 20 per cent rise. Mobeen Akram, First Mortgage new build director said the Scottish market remains strong and is outperforming the rest of the UK. He added, “Glasgow and Edinburgh both saw steady house price growth over the last five years, greater than anywhere else in the UK, outside London.”

1. EH1 Average house price: 329,148''Difference between average price in 2014: Increase of 4.46 per cent

2. EH2 Average house price: 463,206''Difference between average price in 2014: Increase of 7.21 per cent

3. EH3 Average house price: 431,386''Difference between average price in 2014: Increase of 11.36 per cent

4. EH4 Average house price: 342,638''Difference between average price in 2014: Increase of 13.64 per cent

