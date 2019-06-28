Edinburgh is the second most expensive place to park in the UK

Edinburgh is the second most expensive place in the UK for public parking, it has been revealed.

And the research listed the capital as the most expensive place for private parking.

According to the research by App Jobs, Edinburgh drivers can be shelling out up to three times more for the cost for public parking than other places in the UK.

How much more are Edinburgh drivers paying to park

The data found that the average daily cost for public parking in Edinburgh came in at around £24.60.

For private parking, Edinburgh came out as number one, with the daily cost of private parking averaging £16.

The research analysed 17 UK cities to find the average daily cost of public car parking versus a private driveway.

More expensive than London

London came third in the rankings of public parking, just below Edinburgh, with a £24.30 daily average.

The cheapest of the 17 cities in the study was Southampton, where the daily average cost for public parking worked out at just £7.60.

In terms of private parking, Plymouth was the cheapest at just £4.70 on average.

The other Scottish city included in the research was Glasgow, where public parking costs ranked the city seventh at £17.20 and fifth for private parking at a daily average of £7.80.

Edinburgh City Council transport convener Lesley Macinnes said: “In the absence of any information on the methodology for this comparison it would not be possible to comment on the figures in detail.

“It is worth noting that not all publicly-accessible parking in Edinburgh is managed by the Council.

“As Scotland’s capital, there is a high demand for parking places in the city centre. Therefore, parking charges are set at a level which manages that demand and encourages the use of more sustainable forms of travel.

“Any income received is invested in transport improvements, contributing to better pedestrian, cycling and public transport facilities.”

Should I rent out my parking space?

If you’re sitting with an empty driveway, there could be money to be made.

Research revealed that last year driveways around the UK were collectively bringing in close to £4 billion every year for their renters.

Direct Line Car Insurance released data in 2018 that broke down how much you could make from renting your parking space based on your location.

It showed how Edinburgh residents could bring in an extra £1,079 just from renting their empty driveway.