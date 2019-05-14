Edinburgh learner drivers more likely to pass theory test than rest of UK

Would-be drivers in Edinburgh are more likely to pass their theory test than the rest of the UK, but overall pass rates have dropped by around a quarter in the last decade.

Figures from the Department of Transport show that only 54 per cent of Edinburgh learner drivers passed their theory test in the last year.

However, this is a higher pass rate than the rest of the UK, with drivers passing only 47.4 per cent of the time on average.

Men more likely to fail

Just over 10,000 hopeful motorists in the capital passed their theory test, with 52 per cent of men passing and 56 per cent of women also succeeding.

In Edinburgh, the number of learner drivers taking the test has plummeted, mirroring a national trend of fewer people taking on the exam.

More than 18,000 drivers put themselves through the test in the last 12 months, nearly 7,000 fewer than in 2017/18 and the fewest since 2012/13.

Drivers believe they would fail if forced to sit theory test again

A survey has also shown that less than half of the UK’s drivers feel they would pass the current theory test if they had to take it again.

The research from MoneySuperMarket (based on survey responses from more than 2,800 drivers) showed 43 per cent of drivers would not feel confident they would pass.

Learner drivers are asked 50 multiple choice questions and must answer at least 43 right, as well as scoring 44 out of 75 on a hazard perception section where they have to spot road dangers.

Mark Winn, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency’s chief driving examiner told The Times, “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving. Britain’s roads are among the safest in the world but all road users must make sure their skills and knowledge are up to date.

“The highway code is essential reading for all road users, not just those who are learning.”

