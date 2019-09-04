Edinburgh named second in list of UK cities reducing their meat consumption

Edinburgh has been named in the top three of a list of UK cities and towns that are reducing their meat consumption.

The research into the rise of flexitarianism across the country, which was conducted on behalf of plant-based experts allplants, found that Edinburgh came in just behind Tonbridge, the market town in Kent, as the UK's most flexitarian towns and cities.

Recent studies have shown that 14 per cent of Brits identify themselves as flexitarian - deliberately reducing the amount of meat they eat, whilst vegetarians (including vegans) look set to make up a quarter of the British population by 2025, and, according to Sainsbury’s Future of food report, half will identify as flexitarians.

The study of those people who are actively reducing their meat consumption found that 47 per cent of Edinburgh residents polled who buy vegan meals identify themselves as flexitarian, whilst 13 per cent stated they are vegetarian, 13 per cent pescatarian and finally 25 per cent vegan.

London, Brighton, Bristol and Birmingham also make the top 10 but no other Scottish cities or towns feature.

According to the food firm, in the last 6 months, over 2 in 5 (41 per cent) Brits who subscribe to their plant-based meal delivery service stated that they are flexitarian or meat reducers. The breakdown also highlighted that nearly a third (29 per cent) of the foodies eating their healthy meals were vegan, 18 per cent veggie and 8 per cent pescatarian.

When asked why they were indulging in eating more plants, the food lovers surveyed said that they were hunting for convenient, tasty, healthy ways to fit into their busy lives.

Alex Petrides, founder of the chef-made frozen meal firm, said: "Flexitarians are starting to become a meaningful part of our customer base, as well as vegans, veggies and meat-eaters. We're seeing a huge shift towards eating more, and 100% plants, following people adapting their lifestyles, and a convergence of three trends: ethical, sustainable, health & wellness. So whether you’re a life-long vegan, or a plant-curious omnivore, welcome to our table."