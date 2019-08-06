Edinburgh restaurant The Fishmarket hiring more staff after being 'mobbed' since TV show

A popular Edinburgh seafood restaurant and takeaway is hiring more staff to cope with a surge in demand after featuring on a TV show about outstanding places to eat.

The Fishmarket at Newhaven Harbour appeared on BBC's Remarkable Places To Eat a couple of weeks ago and, ever since, the queues have been through the door.

The Fishmarket at Pier Place. Picture: Jon Savage

READ MORE: Edinburgh fish restaurant rated among world’s best by Lonely Planet

In each episode Fred Sirieix, best know for appearing on Channel 4's First Dates, travels to a town, city or region in the UK or abroad to spend three days with a different food insider who has agreed to take him to what they believe are the most unmissable food experiences the location has to offer.

Tom Kitchins's Michelin-starred restaurant, the Kitchin, also featured in the show.

And a tweet posted today by The Fishmarket team reads: "Ever since @ChefTomKerridge & @fredsirieix1 came to see us on BBC's Remarkable Places To Eat, we've been mobbed!

"To deal with the queues, we are looking for for extra kitchen staff. If you would like to join our team, send your CV to enquiries@thefishmarketnewhaven.co.uk"

Others have been raving about The Fishmarket on twitter, with Davie Adam writing: "I had my first taste of the @TheFishmarketNH chip shop yesterday.

"The 45 minute queue was more than worth the wait. Best chippy I have ever been to. 10/10. You must try this if your ever near Newhaven Edinburgh."

The Fishmarket has also been dubbed one of the 10 'Best New Food Experiences' in the world.

It was given the honour in Lonely Planet's Best in ravel 2019, an annual collection of the best travel destinations, trends, journeys and experiences to have in the upcoming year.

The Fishmarket opened in May 2018, being a joint venture between renowned seafood chef, Roy Brett of Ondine in Edinburgh and Gary Welch of Welch Fishmongers.

The Edinburgh foodie hotspot offers a range of delicious food. including freshly cooked fish suppers to sit in or takeaway, oysters and high tea.