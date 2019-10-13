Edinburgh Roadworks: Expected disruptions for the Ultra Tour of Edinburgh, road closures and temporary traffic lights
Here are all of the published roadworks in Edinburgh which will start this week (w/c 14 October 2019)
This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 14 October until Sunday 20 October according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.
Bruntsfield Place - 14 October to 21 October
Three way temporary traffic lights (with pedestrian phase) at Holy Corner due to new gas connection. Chamberlain Road also closed to westbound traffic. Starts 9am.
Frogston Road East - 14 October to 23 October
Two way temporary traffic lights at Broomhills Road then contraflow immediately west of Kaimes crossroads due to cable reinforcement project for Scottish Power. Begins at 9:30am.
Crewe Road South - 14 October to 25 October
Three way temporary traffic lights at North Werber Place and Davidson Road also closed. Two way lights at Kimmerghame Drive and at Grigor Gardens. Contraflow north of Porterfield Road due to bus stop resurfacing. Begins at 9:30am.
Hanover Street - 14 October to 16 October
Northbound lane restriction between Princes Street and Rose street due to footway resurfacing. Beings at 9:30am.
Comiston Road - 14 October to 18 October
Two way temporary traffic lights at Riselaw Crescent, Riselaw Crescent and Comiston Springs Avenue closed due to the installation of cable ducts. Begins at 9:30am.
Colinton Mains Drive - 14 October to 16 October
Lane closures between Colinton Mains shops and Firrhill Medical Centre with temporary traffic lights and stop/go boards as appropriate. Bus stop closures as signed. Lane closure on Colinton Mains Grove for associated work. This is due to proving cable ducts via carriageway manholes. 7pm to 6am for two nights, no excavations planned.
Clayhills Park - 15 October
Road closed between Johnsburn Road and No. 1 due to two manhole repairs. Begins at 9:30am and finishes at 3:30pm.
Comiston Road - 17 October
Citybound lane closure at Braid Crescent with the southbound bus stop closed and temporary stop as signed. Begins at 9:30am and finishes at 4pm.
Burdiehouse Road - 17 October to 31 October
Short section of southbound bus lane closed at various locations between Kaimes crossroads and Old Burdiehouse Road due to cable reinforcement project for Scottish Power. Begins at 9:30am.
Clifton Road - 18 October
Road closed opposite Cliftonwood due to a new connection from BT. Begins at 9:30am and finishes at 3:30pm.
Westfield Road - 19 October to 25 November
Rolling programme of lane closures and temporary traffic lights from Roseburn Street to Stevenson Road due to the installation of new cabling. No access to or from Gorgie Road during the final phase. Begins at 8am.
High Street - 20 October
Lawnmarket/High Street closed between George IV Bridge and Cockburn Street, rolling road closure on High Street, Canongate, Horse Wynd, Queen’s Drive to Broad Pavement car park from 7am due to the Ultra Tour of Edinburgh. Begins 6am and finishes 8:30am.
Longstone Road - 20 October
Road closed to northbound traffic at Calder Road with diversion via Murrayburn Road and Wester Hailes Road due to ironwork repairs. Begins 9am and finishes 6pm.
Dundas Street - 20 October
Citybound lane closure at Abercromby Place due to three ironwork repairs. Begins 9:30am and finishes 6pm.
South St David Street - 20 October
Lane restrictions between Princes Street and Rose Street due to ironwork repairs. Begins 9:30am and finishes 3:30pm.