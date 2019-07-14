Edinburgh roadworks: Scheduled road closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions
Here are all of the published roadworks in Edinburgh which will start this week (w/c 15 July)
This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 15 July until Sunday 21 July according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.
1. Gorgie Road, 15 July to 26 July
Contraflow in operation at Murieston Lane due to Scottish Water sewer and water min disconnection works. Begins 9:30 Monday morning until 4pm on 26 July.
2. Newhaven Road, 15 July to 27 July
2-way temporary traffic lights, Graham Street closed due to gas main renewal. Begins 9:30am on Monday and finishes 4pm on 27 July.
3. North Junction Street, 15 July to 27 July
3-way temporary traffic lights at Ferry Road, Coburg Street closed due to the removal of redundant pipework. Begins 9:30am on Monday and finishes 4pm on 27 July.
4. Braid Farm Road, 15 July to 19 July
Road closed to through traffic, local diversions as signed. 2-way temporary lights near Braid Hills Road due to cabling works. Begins 9:30am on Monday morning and finishes 4pm on Friday.
