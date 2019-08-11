Don't let your travel plans be disrupted by roadworks this week

Edinburgh roadworks: Scheduled road closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions

Here are all of the published roadworks in Edinburgh which will start this week (w/c 12 August)

This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 12 August until Sunday 18 August according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.

1. South East Locality, 12 August to 19 August

2. Bellvue Crescent, 12 August to 06 September

3. Leith Walk, 12 August to 16 August

4. Great Junction Street, 12 August to 16 August

