Edinburgh roadworks: Scheduled road closures, temporary traffic lights and diversions
Here are all of the published roadworks in Edinburgh which will start this week (w/c 12 August)
This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 12 August until Sunday 18 August according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.
1. South East Locality, 12 August to 19 August
Restricted access and parking restrictions as signed on (in date order) Southhouse Loan and Avenue, Gilmerton Dykes Grove and Drive due to Carriageway repairs. Begins 7:30am on Monday until 6:30 next Monday.
Essential work to upgrade gas main. Also affecting Great King Street, Scotland Street and Bellevue until October 2019. East Scotland Street Lane and Bellevue Crescent closed. Begins 8am on Monday until 5pm on 06 September.
Ground investigation works for tram extension between Union Street and London Road Roundabout, northbound lane restrictions and parking suspended as signed. Starts 8:30am on Monday until 5pm on Friday.