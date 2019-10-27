Make sure your travel plans aren't disrupted this week

Edinburgh roadworks: Traffic disruptions for 10k race, road closures and temporary traffic lights

Here are all of the published roadworks in Edinburgh which will start this week (w/c 28 October)

By Rhona Shennan
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 6:40 am
Updated Sunday, 27th October 2019, 6:45 am

This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 28 October until Sunday 3 November according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.

1. South St Andrew Street, 28 October to 8 November

Closed midnight to 4am each night, Monday to Thursday only, due to crane lifts.

Photo: South St Andrew Street, 28 October to 8 November

2. Kirk Street, 28 October to 01 November

Closed at Casselbank Street due to sewer repairs. Begins 8:30am

Photo: Kirk Street

3. Mansfield Road, 28 October to 01 November

Closed from Malleny Millgate for around 250m southwards due to the installation of a new water main. Diversion signed via Cockburn Crescent and Cockburnhill Road. Begins 9am

Photo: Mansfield Road

4. Anderson Place, 28 October

Temporary traffic lights at Water of Leith due to a bridge survey. Begins 9am until 4pm

Photo: Anderson Place

