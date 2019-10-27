Edinburgh roadworks: Traffic disruptions for 10k race, road closures and temporary traffic lights

This is a comprehensive list of all of the road closures due to start from Monday 28 October until Sunday 3 November according to the City of Edinburgh Council website.
1. South St Andrew Street, 28 October to 8 November
Closed midnight to 4am each night, Monday to Thursday only, due to crane lifts.
Photo: South St Andrew Street, 28 October to 8 November
Copyright:
2. Kirk Street, 28 October to 01 November
Closed at Casselbank Street due to sewer repairs. Begins 8:30am
Photo: Kirk Street
Copyright:
3. Mansfield Road, 28 October to 01 November
Closed from Malleny Millgate for around 250m southwards due to the installation of a new water main. Diversion signed via Cockburn Crescent and Cockburnhill Road. Begins 9am
Photo: Mansfield Road
Copyright:
4. Anderson Place, 28 October
Temporary traffic lights at Water of Leith due to a bridge survey. Begins 9am until 4pm
Photo: Anderson Place
Copyright: