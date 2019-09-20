Edinburgh Rum Festival 2019: date, times, tickets and what’s on

After 2018’s success, the Edinburgh Rum Festival is back for another year.

For Edinburgh rum lovers, this is everything you need to know about the 2019 event.

What’s the festival?

Upon arrival, you’ll be handed your Rum Festival glass which is a gift for you to take home with you.

You’ll also be given a brochure, full information about the rums you can try, fun facts about each of the suppliers at the festival and even a suggested garnish to compliment your drink.

This is everything the festival has to offer:

- More than 100 different types of rum

- £8 cocktails

- Dancing

- Brand new and exclusive rums

- Samples from different rum brands

There will also be live entertainment and food available to buy.

You’ll need to purchase drinks tokens to taste the rums - these will be available from a stand in the main hall. The tokens are £5 each and the choice of 100 rums include a mixer of your choice and fresh garnish.

The Rum Festival says, “We think the best way is to buy a card of four for £20 and then go from there, but you can purchase fewer (or more of course!) if you like.”

There will also be premium rums on offer to try for varied prices.

Where and when is it on?

The Rum Festival takes place over Friday 27 and Saturday 28 September 2019.

It takes place in the Dissection Room of Summerhall, EH9 1PL.

Tickets?

You’ll need to purchase tickets if you want to enjoy everything that the Rum Festival has to offer,

A minimum of 10 samples are included with your ticket.

You can choose a ticket for Friday 27 September for 6:30pm to 11pm, Saturday 28 September for 6:30pm to 11pm or Saturday 28 September for 12:30pm to 5pm.

There are a variety of tickets to choose from to suit your needs. On offer are:

- General admission for £12.50

- Student discount ticket for £7.50

- NHS/services discount for £7.50

- VIP ticket for £27.50 which includes a general admission with fast track entry, a Rum Festival tote bag, a complimentary Rum Punch cocktail and two rum and mixers of your choice

- Super VIP ticket for £47.50 which includes fast track entry, a complimentary Rum Punch cocktail, four rum and mixers of your choice, a Rum Festival t-shirt and a Rum Festival tote bag, all of which is worth over £60

Tickets are available from online from Eventbrite.

How to get there

Summerhall is easy to get to, no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

Summerhall is about a 20 minute walk from Edinburgh Waverley Station.

Bus

There are a variety of Lothian Buses that will get you to the venue.

The bus numbers you’ll want to look out for is the 3, 5, 7, 8, 29, 31, 42, 47, 49 and 67.

Car

There is pay and display parking around the vicinity of Summerhall.

There is also some at the Meadows which is nearby.